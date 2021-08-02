‘East Bengal will play ISL’ – West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures fans

The Chief Minister who had a crucial role to play in bringing Shree Cement as investor in 2020 has assured the fans that the club will play in ISL…

The honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal assured East Bengal fans on Monday that the club will take part in the upcoming 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

There was a doubt over the club’s participation in India’s top tier league due to the ongoing tussle between East Bengal and their investor Shree Cement regarding the signing of the final agreement of a joint venture between the two parties.

But on Monday, the Chief Minister herself stated that the issue is getting resolved and the club will be in action soon.

What did Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee say?

“I want East Bengal to play in ISL. There are talks going on related to the contract (final agreement) and as per information, East Bengal will play in the ISL. Last time, I had to interfere. I had no other option because Mohun Bagan was already in the ISL and I had to make sure another club from West Bengal played there.

“This time too, I will request all parties to negotiate and everything will be okay. Taking responsibility for five years is also not a joke. The investor has to spend close to INR 50 crores. Last time we had convinced them to come and invest in the club. The little differences will be solved and I hope very soon the East Bengal fans will have a smile on their faces and the club will play in the ISL.”

What is going on at East Bengal?

After Quess Corp parted ways with East Bengal in June 2020 after being the club’s investor for two seasons, Shree Cement came on board as their new investor which facilitated the club’s move to the Indian Super League (ISL).

They then proceeded to establish a joint venture named Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, in which the cement giants held 76 per cent stakes while the club had 24.

After Shree Cement’s arrival, a term sheet was signed by both parties in September 2020 in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had played an important role in bringing the company on board as the club’s new investor.

The Chief Minister had played a crucial role in bringing Shree Cement on board as the club’s investor.