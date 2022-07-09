earthquake-of-magnitude-4.8-hits-andaman-and-nicobar’s-port-blair

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR: An
earthquake
of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and
Nicobar
island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the
National Center for Seismology
(
NCS
) on Saturday.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location… https://t.co/rqH4pYv1es
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) 1657322129000
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of
Portblair
, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” NCS tweeted.