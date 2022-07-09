earthquake-of-magnitude-4.8-hits-andaman-and-nicobar’s-port-blair

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR: An

earthquake

of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and

Nicobar

island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the

National Center for Seismology

(

NCS

) on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of

Portblair

, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” NCS tweeted.

