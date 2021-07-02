Early Fourth of July sales take $199 off M1 MacBooks, $235 off Apple Watch Series 5, much more – 9to5Mac

We’re heading into the Independence Day weekend with all of the best deals headlined by a Fourth of July Apple sale at Best Buy. That’s on top of Apple Watch Series 5 at $235 off and these Anker iPhone essentials from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 4th of July Apple sale goes live

The Independence Day holiday weekend has arrived, and so too has the annual Best Buy July 4th sale. With a collection of deep discounts across everything from the latest M1 Macs to HomePod mini, smart TVs, and more, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year. Our top pick amongst all of the savings is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,300. Saving you $199 from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Equipped with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Another notable offer is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $110. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s still marks a rare chance to bring the latest from Apple home at a discount. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback, as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Score a deep $235 discount on Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $513. Normally fetching $749, you’re looking at $235 in savings, with today’s offer marking the first notable discount of the year, beating our previous mention by $136, and marking a new all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 5 enters as the brand’s previous-generation wearable to deliver many of the same features as the latest release, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design, cellular connectivity, and support for watchOS 8 launching this fall. This model in particular also delivers a premium stainless steel design that’s matched by Apple’s Milanese loop band to round out the more elegant stylings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Independence Day sale starts at $17

Anker is heading into the Independence Day weekend with a new Fourth of July sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of iPhone essentials, portable power stations, projectors, and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank for $26. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at $10 in savings as today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 10,000mAh power bank arrives with several different ways to refuel your device, headlined by the unique inclusion of a 5W Qi charging pad. That’s on top of dual 2.4A USB-A outputs and a USB-C input for quickly recharging the internal battery.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: