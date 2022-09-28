Eamonn Holmes’ feud with Holly and Phil as he takes digs over ‘queue jumping’

Eamonn Holmes has taken multiple swipes at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over recent weeks, after they were criticised for allegedly ‘skipping’ the queue at the Queen’s lying-in-state.

GB News star Eamonn, 62, has made his opinion on the matter known and has branded the This Morning presenters “liars” and “arrogant”.

As he presented GB News alongside his co-anchor Isobel Webster recently, Eamonn weighed in on the queueing scandal, saying: “I’ll tell you what’s strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but Mr Phillip isn’t?”

Eamonn then read out the statement released by Holly, 41, and Phillip, 60, which defend their actions and explained that they had been working members of the media when they attended Westminster Hall.

Eamonn Holmes has taken multiple digs at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over recent weeks

(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Clearly not convinced by the pair’s explanation, Eamonn added: “We didn’t jump the queue, we were working. Why was your boss there working with you?

“They didn’t get a fast-track, they say. Lie. They say they didn’t pay their respects to the body. Lie. What else were they there for? Let’s just tell the truth about the whole thing.

“They messed up, and instead of being arrogant and saying, ‘We were there working as journalists,’ why don’t they just say, ‘Yeah, we thought it would be a good idea.’”

The former ITV star has also liked a string of tweets slamming Holly and Phillip, including one which read: “Personally, if I have a day off and the tv is on itv, I turn it over when Phillip and holly come on. I love @EamonnHolmes and Ruth and Alison Hammond & @radioleary…,” and another which called for the pair to be sacked.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth have reportedly had a ‘rift’ with Phil since 2019

(Image: S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Holly and Phil have been heavily criticised for allegedly ‘skipping’ the queue to the Queen’s lying-in-state

(Image: Unknown)

Do you love celebrities, fashion, home interiors and beauty? Then do not waste another minute of your time and sign up to our daily newsletter, where you will receive all that – and more – straight to your inbox at 5pm every day.

From exclusive at home tours, cleaning hacks, the latest in beauty trends – and of course, all the latest celebrity gossip, look no further.

Pop your email address in the box at the top of this article, and et voila! Enjoy

It’s well-known that Eamonn has not always seen eye to eye with the This Morning presenters, especially Phillip, whose feud with Eamonn and Ruth, 62, dates back to 2019.

Loose Women host Ruth lodged a complaint against Phillip to ITV in 2019, according to The Sun, and the pair have shared a number of extremely awkward moments in front of the camera.

After she and Eamonn left This Morning in 2020, Eamonn opened up about Ruth and Phillip’s rift and branded him “passive aggressive”.

Eamonn told The Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive. It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that.”

The pair have denied the claims, saying they would ‘never’ skip a queue

(Image: ITV)

Holly and Phillip have received a huge amount of backlash on social media after they were spotted walking past queuing mourners and paying their respects in a different line to the public at Westminster Hall.

A petition to have the two presenters axed has been signed thousands of times following the queue scandal, despite the duo insisting they did not ‘skip the queue’.

-



‘Make Holly and Phil apologise properly or bring back Eamonn,’ says star Holly Willoughby makes social media return for first time after queue-jumping row

ITV deny Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘were booed for skipping queue to see Queen’

Holly Willoughby shared fear of ‘being cancelled’ months before queue-jumping row

To read the very best of today’s OK! content from breaking news to Royals and TV – CLICK HERE

–