Home WORLD NEWS EAM: US too understood our stand on Russian oil
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

EAM: US too understood our stand on Russian oil

by News
0 views
eam:-us-too-understood-our-stand-on-russian-oil

BANGKOK/DELHI: Foreign minister

S Jaishankar

has defended India’s oil imports from Russia. He said, “At this time, oil and gas prices are unreasonably high. A lot of traditional suppliers to India are also diverting them to Europe because Europe is buying or can buy less oil and gas from Russia. So, Europe is also buying much more from the Middle East and from other sources that would have supplied to India.” He also said the US and other nations had shown understanding of India’s position.

On the docking of high-tech missile and satellite tracking Chinese ship ‘

Yuan Wang

5’ at the strategic Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, he said India monitors any development in its neighbourhood that has a bearing on its security. “What happens in our neighbourhood, any development, which has a bearing on our security issues, is of interest to us,” he said at a press conference along with his Thai counterpart

Don Pramudwinai

. “I think a spokesman had said some time ago, we monitor any development, which has a bearing on our interests very, very carefully,” he said.

The Chinese vessel will be docked at the Sri Lankan port till August 22 for replenishment, officials said earlier. Though China insists the ship is used for scientific research, the US defence department says the ship is under the command of

PLA

.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Cache of arms dropped from drone on Jammu...

Restoration of a species back in its motherland...

Delhi, Kolkata most polluted cities globally by PM2.5,...

‘Reasonable to conclude’ forced labour in China: UN...

At least six killed as Russia shells Kharkiv...

Eight habits that show you’ve embraced life in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Aiming 0 death, 500 cities put an end...

3 commandos dismissed over NSA residence security breach

Tardy monsoon causes deficit rain in August

Leave a Reply