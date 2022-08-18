eam:-us-too-understood-our-stand-on-russian-oil

BANGKOK/DELHI: Foreign minister

S Jaishankar

has defended India’s oil imports from Russia. He said, “At this time, oil and gas prices are unreasonably high. A lot of traditional suppliers to India are also diverting them to Europe because Europe is buying or can buy less oil and gas from Russia. So, Europe is also buying much more from the Middle East and from other sources that would have supplied to India.” He also said the US and other nations had shown understanding of India’s position.

On the docking of high-tech missile and satellite tracking Chinese ship ‘

Yuan Wang

5’ at the strategic Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, he said India monitors any development in its neighbourhood that has a bearing on its security. “What happens in our neighbourhood, any development, which has a bearing on our security issues, is of interest to us,” he said at a press conference along with his Thai counterpart

Don Pramudwinai

. “I think a spokesman had said some time ago, we monitor any development, which has a bearing on our interests very, very carefully,” he said.

The Chinese vessel will be docked at the Sri Lankan port till August 22 for replenishment, officials said earlier. Though China insists the ship is used for scientific research, the US defence department says the ship is under the command of

PLA

.

