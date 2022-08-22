eam-jaishankar-holds-‘productive’-talks-with-paraguay-counterpart

ASUNCION (PARAGUAY): External Affairs Minister S

Jaishankar

on Monday held “productive” talks with his

Paraguay

counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola during which they discussed new areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the state of the world.

Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Today, we had very productive talks. We discussed our bilateral relations. We discussed the prospects of growth, trade, development partnership and investments,” Jaishankar said during a joint press statement alongside Arriola.

The minister said that beyond economy, there are other areas where the two sides can work together such as culture, civil society, health, education and traditional medicine.

“We had a very good exchange of views on the state of the world. Our shared commitment to international rules-based order, a world which respects international law, which respects agreements, which supports multilateralism,” Jaishankar said, in a veiled reference to China.

In Sao Paulo, Jaishankar on Saturday said that China has disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties as he asserted that a lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street and there has to be mutual respect.

“Paraguay has been a steadfast partner at multilateral forums. Our shared commitment to a rules based order and to democratic values will continue motivating us to work closely,” he said.

Jaishankar also inaugurated a resident Indian Embassy in Paraguay and said its establishment will take bilateral ties to a higher level.

“I have every confidence that with an embassy in this country, the opportunities for our cooperation will grow,” he said, assuring Arriola that he will find India as a very good partner.

On his part, Arriola said that Paraguay has a firm interest in becoming a strategic partner of India in the region.

“We aim to continue working to increase investment and support in areas of common interest, such as culture, education, energy, technology transfer and training of human talent, among others,” he said.

Later, Jaishankar called on President

Marito Abdo

and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank President of Paraguay @MaritoAbdo for receiving me. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his guidance on further advancing our bilateral relationship and global partnership,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where the South American country’s Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.

“Honoured to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay. Appreciate the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic,” he tweeted.

“Paid my homage at the National Pantheon of Heroes in Asuncion this morning. Recognized the sacrifices of those who have served this country,” he said in another tweet.