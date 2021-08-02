Eagles News: Carson Wentz opting for rest instead of surgery – Bleeding Green Nation

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links …

Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz Plans to ‘Rest and Rehab’ Injured Foot Over Surgery Right Now – Stampede Blue

The initial determination may not be conclusive given that there’s still some deliberation between electing for ‘rest and rehab’ right now or surgery all together. In the meantime, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason has been taking the first-team offense snaps in training camp practices in Wentz’s absence—while the Colts just signed Brett Hundley for veteran insurance and extra depth at the position. While Wentz’s injury isn’t expected to be season-ending at this juncture, it’s sounding like it’ll keep him out at least the next few weeks (i.e., all of preseason) and potentially carry over into at least the initial start of the regular season. [BLG Note: Seems to me like Wentz, who is pretty stubborn, might just be delaying the inevitable. Which could hurt the Eagles when it comes to getting a 2022 first-round pick from the Colts.]

LaFleur, Rodgers and Gutekunst: The Packers Embark on a Beautiful Mystery – MMQB

The Colts are expecting news, and clarity, on Carson Wentz’s foot injury today. But what they know about the injury—there’s no broken bone, and it’s not a Lisfranc injury—to this point is encouraging. And Wentz getting back and playing in the opener has not yet been ruled out, which is a positive sign. That said, it’s safe to say that the Colts will probably be O.K., even if Wentz is not. Those are my words, not anyone’s in Indy, and maybe that sounds callous, but it’s also just the recent history here. On the day I visited, the day after Wentz felt an uncomfortable grind in his foot and was taken off the field as a result (he has consulted with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson since and minor surgery could be necessary), Indy was rolling out there with Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley.

NFL Training Camp Tour Begins With Hugs In L.A., ‘Some Balls’ In San Francisco And A Mystery In Las Vegas – FMIA

8. I think the best way to handle the unknown is to not say anything till you know something. The silence out of the Colts over the weekend tells me they don’t have real information—just gut feelings—about the foot injury suffered by only the most important person in the franchise right now, quarterback Carson Wentz. After having his 2017 and 2018 seasons cut short in Philadelphia due to injury, forcing the Eagles to use a second-round pick on a quarterback last year, it’s crazy that Wentz went down last week, at age 28, with what could be the third major injury of his young career. But let’s wait before entering Panicsville. Indy is expecting to have a better idea of the path forward early this week, cautiously optimistic that Wentz can avoid surgery and rehab his way into play at the start of the season or early in it. We’ll see.

Colts’ defense could be NFL’s best; Packers should pay up for Davante Adams – NFL.com

News of Carson Wentz’s foot injury has cast a shadow over Indianapolis’ Super Bowl aspirations, but I believe the key to the Colts making a deep playoff run has always been the performance of a defense that could be the NFL’s best. The uncertain availability of the Colts’ QB1 heading into the season undoubtedly puts more pressure on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ unit. Fortunately, I believe his defense is ready for the challenge.

10 training camp thoughts from early Eagles training camp – BGN

Well, that snag is Dillard, who has seemingly never built up momentum in Philadelphia since the day he was drafted. There are a lot of different ways a player can bust: injury, opportunity, fit, conditioning, coaching. But the most concerning way is when the individual simply isn’t suited to playing professional ball, and the entire scouting and coaching staff missed on that. Such is the case with Dillard, who has had attitude and demeanor questions follow him since his fight with Derek Barnett in his rookie training camp. In contrast to Mailata, who has approached his daunting learning curve with a beaming smile, Dillard’s bumpy start is notable. The book isn’t closed at all on Dillard, nor Jalen Reagor, the Eagles second-year wide receiver who has also had some attitude and demeanor problems early. Nick Sirianni has spoken to the importance of connecting with players and working with them through their personal lives; both young players for the Eagles deserve that attention and that mercy. But as Mailata pulls ahead early in the training camp process, the Eagles’ trading up for Dillard in the first round may end up being the crowning jewel in a long litany of draft misses over the last five years. And the lesson to be learned? Gotta draft tough individuals, not just tough players.

Eagles training camp Day 4 recap – BGN Radio

Eagles training camp Day 4 recap! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski break down all the action. What to make of Jalen Hurts’ uneven camp, why it might already be time to call the LT battle, Josh Sweat’s strong summer, a jersey number guessing game, and much more.

For Davion Taylor, Year 2 has been a positive step forward – PE.com

As a rookie, Taylor didn’t have any on-field work in the spring. It was all virtual, right? The Eagles had four weeks together on the field this past spring. They are in the heat of Training Camp now. There were no preseason games last summer and now there are three. Each rep Taylor takes is a plus and he’s viewing it that way. “I’m more of a hands-on guy. I have to be out here and gain experience, make my mistakes, and then go back and correct them,” he said. “COVID pushed me back a little bit more and it helped me learn how to study film correctly and be able to do those virtual meetings and learn from that. This year, I asked my coach (Nick Rallis) for extra meetings, I studied more film at least three or four times a week. I did extra stuff on the field – a lot of extra things to make sure that when I got to Training Camp I would be comfortable and wouldn’t be overthinking. I could go out and be who I want to be.”

Hall of Fame inductee Harold Carmichael, football’s tallest WR, finally earns football’s highest honor – The Athletic

Even if Carmichael did not express public outrage about the three-decade omission, there was long befuddlement in Philadelphia. Jaworski emphasized how Carmichael stacked up in his era. From the 10-year period stretching from 1973 to ’82, nobody in the NFL had more receptions, receiving yards or receiving touchdowns than Carmichael. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards only once during that period (1973), but he was consistently productive. Carmichael set an NFL record with 127 consecutive games with a reception. “If you look at the decade,” Jaworski said, “it’s hard to say Harold wasn’t the best guy.” When Hall of Fame president David Baker called to inform Carmichael of the honor, he confessed to feeling numb, like he was “dreaming” and said he “never thought this would happen.” The Eagles later surprised Carmichael with the entire organization gathering in the lobby to applaud the newly minted Hall of Famer.

For once, Jerry Jones tries to undersell the Cowboys chances – Blogging The Boys

Obviously that was tongue-in-cheek as it was noted that he was saying it in a joking manner. Jerry always lets his sense of humor out when he wants to make a point. But behind every good joke is a grain of truth and that’s what we have here: Jerry masking a truth with some humor. The Cowboys are certainly underdogs in their first game of the season. Oddsshark has them as a consensus 6.5 point underdog at this point in time. That’s a pretty healthy spread in favor of the World Champions. Dallas has an opportunity on September 9th to shock everyone with a win over the Bucs. Tampa Bay is bringing back basically their entire team that is coming off a Super Bowl win. And they will be at home. If Dallas wins that game, the rest of the league would be on notice that they are .imate contenders.

Washington places Daron Payne on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – Hogs Haven

Washington has placed DT Daron Payne on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is the 7th player to be placed on the list since players reported to training camp on Tuesday. [BLG Note: Washington is the least vaccinated team in the NFL.]

…

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message