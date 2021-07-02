EA will host four ‘Spotlight’ panels ahead of Play Live event on July 22nd – Engadget

Before it hosts its Play Live event on the 22nd, EA will stream a series of “Spotlight” panels throughout the month of July. In all, fans can look forward to four such panels. The series will start on July 8th with an event devoted to Battlefield 2042 , Apex Legends and first-person shooters more broadly. The panel will feature contributions from both Dice and Respawn Entertainment.

The next one falls on July 13th. It will consist of a conversation on indie games that EA promises will be “spirited.” Given that Josef Fares of It Takes Two and A Way Out developer Hazelight Studios is taking part, we believe it. Then, it’s an EA Sports double-header, with back-to-back panels scheduled for July 19th and 20th.

The first will offer a detailed look at Madden NFL 22 and how fan input has shaped the game’s updated franchise mode. EA is also promising a look at a new scouting feature that it hopes to release in September. When it comes to the July 20th panel, meanwhile, EA is being tight-lipped. “Look, we’re not allowed to tell you much about this one yet, sorry,” the company said. “But we can say this Spotlight will highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA Sports franchise.”

Part of the reason EA plans to host these panels is so that it can make games the “unwavering” focus of its July 22nd event. From start to finish, the publisher says its main showcase should clock in at about 40 minutes. Outside of more details on upcoming titles like Battlefield 2042, EA will reportedly show off a Dead Space remake at the event.