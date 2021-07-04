EA Denies Plans For Video Advertisements In Games | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Despite initial rumors to the contrary, Electronic Arts says it will not be adding in-game video advertisements to its future titles. Talk of this was brought on by the word that the publisher has entered a partnership with Simulmedia, a company known for an in-game advertising system named playerWON that awards items to players who watch video ads.

Naturally, there have been concerns that EA would implement this in its own console games, especially given the publisher’s more cynical business practices in the past. In-game ads have become increasingly common in gaming thanks to them cropping up on Oculus Quest, so some players are nervous that it might not be long before they start to show up in console titles as well. There is also the possibility of the in-game items playerWON offers as a reward for watching its ads being rare or especially desirable, adding to player fears. Many fans were burned by Star Wars Battlefront 2, which offered premium lootboxes containing perks that could singlehandedly turn the tide of an entire match. Few players are likely enthusiastic about reliving those days, especially with advertisements involved.

Thankfully, Electronic Arts recently set the record straight regarding its partnership with Simulmedia and the potential for in-game ads in its future console releases, as reported by PC Gamer yesterday. An EA spokesperson reassured players that the company is not looking into this at the moment, saying that “Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we’re currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement […] Creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus.”

EA is set for a busy summer, as reports indicate that it is planning to announce a new installment of an established IP sometime later this month. While the exact IP in question is still unknown, the most popular theory is that it is a reboot of Dead Space, which saw its last entry way back in 2013. Also in the works is a new installment of the Mass Effect franchise, which is currently experiencing a renaissance thanks to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition collection.

Given that in-game advertising tends to be eye-rolling corporate shilling at best and genuinely obstructive and detrimental to the game at worst, players can breathe a little easier after EA’s assurance that there won’t be any pop-up videos in EA’s upcoming console releases. However, it should be noted that the Electronic Arts spokesperson questioned about their company’s possible involvement with playerWON only said that the company is not “currently” not looking into it, meaning that this could change in the near future.

