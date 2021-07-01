e-dey-pain:-angela-eguavoen-lists-3-categories-of-people-single-men-and-women-should-pray-against

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has taken to social media to advise single men and women on the issue of love

According to the movie star, falling in love with someone who is in love with another is one of the most painful things on earth

Eguavoen also followed up her point with two extra categories and noted that unloving those kinds of people is really hard

Falling in love is a beautiful affair, but it can also become a painful headache when it is one-sided or with the wrong person.

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen recently took to social media with a post, advising and educating her fans on the kind of people that should be avoided on the issue of love.

Nigerians react to Angela Eguavoen’s post on Instagram

Photo credit: @angelaeguavoen

Source: Instagram

Three categories to avoid

According to the actress, a single man or woman needs to pray to never fall in love with someone who is in love with another, married or is into a same-gender relationship.

She noted that falling in love with those kinds of people can be very painful and unloving them is a very hard thing to do.

In her words:

“As a single lady or man, pray not to ever fall in love with a person who is: in love with someone else, a person who is married or a person who practices same sex relationship which you don’t. Falling in love with these category of people hurts like hell. E dey pain.And to unlove these kinda people is the hardest thing.”

Check out the post below:

Angela Eguavoen drops relationship nugget on social media

Nigerians react

The actress’ post quickly sparked reactions and comments on social media. . gathered some of the comments below:

Giftilicious:

“To love and be loved is the sweetest thing.”

Nicky_gram_:

“Omo! one of my biggest fear in this life. I’ve been through this. Don’t even want to ever ever ever in life make such mistake again.”

Andyblayz:

“I’m wondering why it will be hard for you to UNLOVE a married MAN?! is it because of his money ? Cause that should be the quickest set of people to unlove, no?”

Iamstillviquee:

“Speak for your little fragile heart ok?”

Kemihalima11:

“They don show you pepper. Lmao.”

Angela advises fans to fix their attitude

Eguavoen had earlier urged her fans and followers to pay more attention to their character.

According to her, organic bleaching cream does not clear bad character, neither does plastic surgery change a person’s bad attitude.

The film star urged people who are working on their bodies to also ensure they work on their hearts, characters, and attitudes.

