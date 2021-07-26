Home ENTERTAINMENT “E be like say I no go reject acting jobs again” – BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa says as Nollywood actresses continue to splash millions on houses and cars
“E be like say I no go reject acting jobs again” – BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa says as Nollywood actresses continue to splash millions on houses and cars

Big Brother . star, Uriel has revealed intentions to venture into acting following the recent luxury purchases of Nollywood actresses.

There is no doubt that Nollywood actresses are winning in their career as they’ve been splashing millions of Naira on luxurious automobiles and properties.

Reacting to this, Uriel took to her Instagram page to declare that would stop rejecting acting jobs from now on. According to her, it’s time to give acting a chance because actresses are winning big time.

She wrote,

“E be like say I no go reject acting jobs again because actresses are winning oo.


Pls let me look for the number of the producer who called me in 2017…”

Nigerian Actors are🔥🔥🔥How do I find 2017 number? ah ah this one will give me Headache for 7 days


Truth be Told ive been rejecting jobs for years now..


Uriel Ngozi Drama


they are winning like mad ooooooooo

