Dyson Supersonic hairdryer Flyaway attachment promises salon smooth finish – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – Dyson has announced a new attachment for its Supersonic hair dryer that is designed to give a salon smooth finish by fighting flyaway hairs.

The appropriately-named Flyaway Attachment uses the Coanda effect to tame flyaway hairs using airflow alone. The idea is to stop users having to use extra stylers, like a hair straightener, to get a smooth silky finish after drying their hair, exposing the hair to yet more heat.

The Coanda effect technology is used in the barrels for Dyson’s Airwrap styler, which is excellent at getting rid of those flyaway hairs, so hopes are high for this attachment to offer the same in terms of that sleek, shiny finish. According to Dyson, the technology “attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front, as a second jet pushes flyaways through the tress and out of sight. Hiding flyaways increases strand alignment and enhances natural shine.”

A range of prototypes with different shapes were tested before Dyson settled on the Flyaway Attachment’s interesting semi-circular curve form. With the Flyaway Attachment, Dyson claims its engineers have “mechanised a professional stylist technique to bring a salon standard smooth finish to everyday users, at home”. In other words, it’s attempted to replicate a skilled stylist with their hairdryer and brush with something you can do every day at home.

The Dyson Flyaway Attachment will now be included in the box with the Supersonic hair dyer, though you will also be able to buy it separately. It is available in the UK for £30.

Writing by Britta O’Boyle.