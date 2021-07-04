Home Technology Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Stealth and Parkour Elements | COGconnected – COGconnected
Now We Know Why It’s Called “Stay Human”

It’s been a longtime coming, but Dying Light 2 is on the horizon. By the end of the year (pending anymore delays), it will be in the hand of fans. Recently, we got a really good look at some of the gameplay, as well as one of the new mechanics. In the trailer, we have Aiden following an ally, portrayed by French stuntman and parkour pioneer David Belle. They make their way through the overgrown landscape of The City to a hospital, where they can get Aiden a Biomarker, which can measure a person’s infection level.

When Aiden and [David Belle] arrive at the hospital, we begin our stealth section. We see that in some conditions, zombies in Dying Light actually sleep, or rather go into sleep-mode. When they are like this, the player can sneak around safely, as long as they don’t move around to nosily or do anything to disturb them. There are also objects in the environment that can be used to hide under or behind to avoid detection. Once Aiden and not-David Belle find a new Biomarker, Aiden puts it on. Immediately, it starts to alert them that Aiden’s infection level is high.

To lower his infection level, Aiden must escape the hospital and expose himself to sunlight. The sunlight also hurts standard zombies, enough to stop them in their tracks. In the first game, zombies were slower and weaker during the day, but it appears that the infection has mutated to make for some additional gameplay elements. Dying Light 2 will be coming out on December 7th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Are you excited to play Dying Light 2? Let us know in the comments below.

