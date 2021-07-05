dye-pack-carrying-robbery-suspect-arrested

-
TheGrio
Black farmers say Biden’s efforts to address racial discrimination isn’t enough
“I don’t even know if USDA understands how rampant the issues are in 2021 in these small, local county offices.” Black farmers appear not to be fully confident in the Biden administration’s efforts to fix the decades-long bias they face through Agriculture Department programs. As previously reported by theGrio, according to The Washington Post, “Black farmers in America have lost more than 12 million acres of farmland over the past century, a result of what agricultural experts and advocates for Black farmers say is a combination of systemic racism, biased government policy and social and business practices that have denied Black Americans equitable access to markets.”
The Daily Beast
Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal’s Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after
Associated Press
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Pakistan’s national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country’s RAW intelligence agency.
Associated Press
Spain: Police probe suspected hate crime targeting gay man
Authorities in northwestern Spain are asking for time to fully investigate the death of a 24-year-old man that sparked widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay. LGBTQ activists have called for protests in dozens of cities across Spain later on Monday and members of Spain’s left-wing Cabinet have condemned the death of Samuel Luiz in the early hours of Saturday as a hate crime. Luiz’s friends told Spain’s El Mundo newspaper that the suspects began attacking Luiz, who was on a video call with a friend at the time, because they believed he was trying to record them.
Architectural Digest
Bud Vases Are in Full Bloom
The avocado vase exhibits beautifully minimal avocado leaves as well as its roots within a transparent rounded base, which is inspired by the simplicity of contemporary artist Ellsworth Kelly’s plant drawings. Ed Spurr, one half of design studio, ILEX, was inspired to reassess nature and the configuration of leaves, providing a fresh perspective by applying these muses to a completely new canvas. Get it now! Designed in Berlin, the irregular crystal vase is handcrafted from lead crystal and is designed to refract as well as catch light utilizing a chromatic film that produces its polychrome detail.
Reuters
Tennis-British teenager Raducanu’s run over as she quits against Tomljanovic
LONDON (Reuters) -British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
Associated Press
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff
The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.
Associated Press Videos
Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)