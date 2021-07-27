dwayne-johnson-vs-vin-diesel:-the-rock-responds-to-co-star’s-fast-five-comments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to Vin Diesel’s recent comments about giving him “tough love” in order to get the best performance out of the former wrestler

The Rock has shared that he laughed out loud when he heard the Fast & Furious producer’s explanation over their beef

Some social media users believe that the two superstars are actually best friends when the cameras are not rolling but are just promoting F9 with beef

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to his reported beef with his Fast & Furious franchise co-star and producer Vin Diesel.

The Rock has finally responded to Diesel’s recent comments about his performance in the action movie franchise. A while back, Diesel claimed he gave The Rock some tough love in order to make him perform his role in the Fast Five installment of the movie as Hobbs better.

According to AV Club, the former wrestler shared that he laughed off the claims that Diesel’s tough love brought Hobbs together. The Rock told the Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview:

“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that.”

The superstar also suggested that he won’t be part of Fast & Furious in the future.

“And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

Social media users shared mixed reactions to The Rock’s beef with Vin Diesel. Check out some of their comments below:

MShep said:

“Y’all, this is work. These dudes are absolutely best friends behind the scenes, just generating a little heat for the junket (and it worked!). I don’t actually believe this is true, but just want all the bald muscle boys to be friends, so I’m sending a ‘yes’ into the universe, as it were.”

Brick HardMeat wrote:

“I honestly don’t know what to believe any more. Like part of me is like ‘these dudes clearly hate each other IRL, it wasn’t an act’ and another part of me is like ‘ok so they’re gonna drive a dump truck full of cash up to the Rock’s house and then the final instalment is gonna be the big return of Hobbs’.”

jshrike added:

“Clearly that’s what is going to happen. They don’t even ever have to be in the same room with each other. Peter Jackson revolutionised the ability for actors to not have to act with each other. They could call it The Fast and The Furious: The Hobbset. 500 million dollar box office guaranteed.”

“I could give a lot of tough love.”

