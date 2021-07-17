Dwayne Johnson marks Black Adam finally wrapping filming | EW.com – EW.com

The Rock is one step closer to becoming a superhero.

Filming has officially wrapped on Black Adam, the upcoming DC blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson as Shazam’s titular antihero rival. The actor marked the occasion in a passionate Instagram post on Thursday, accompanied by a video of Johnson delivering an on-set speech.

“Honored and proud to say that’s an official wrap on BLACK ADAM,” the Hobbs & Shaw star wrote in the post. “I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second.”

It’s been a long and winding road to get here. Before officially being cast as Black Adam, Johnson had expressed interest in playing the character as far back as 2007. By 2014, he was officially set to play Black Adam as the villain in a Shazam movie, but Warner Bros. and DC ultimately decided to give the character his own showcase film, which remained in development for several years. The film then faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with production finally commencing in April 2021.

Johnson has described Black Adam as a “passion project,” and his enthusiasm for the film and the role was on full display during his wrap speech. “I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart for this experience,” the actor said. “This has been once in a lifetime for me…. Black Adam, it’s a career-definer for me.”

Johnson also recently shared a look at his costume in the film, teasing, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.”

Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo (as Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (as Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (as Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (as Dr. Fate), and Sarah Shahi (as Isis), and is currently slated for release on July 29, 2022.

