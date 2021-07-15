Dutch crime reporter Peter. R. de Vries dies after being shot in the head – The Washington Post

“Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free’. We are unbelievably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable,” family members wrote in a statement, reported RTL News.

He was shot five times after leaving a TV studio in Amsterdam, where he regularly appeared as an expert on “RTL Boulevard,” a Dutch TV news program.

Videos shared on social media showed the journalist lying on the street bleeding from his head after the shooting. He died Thursday alongside loved ones, after spending days in the hospital in critical condition.

“This is an indescribably cowardly act,” RTL Group leaders said in a July 7 statement. “His humanity, courage, and fight against crime and for freedom of speech is inspiring and essential to our society.”

Two suspects have been arrested: a 21-year-old from Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, and a 35-year-old Polish national, police said.

De Vries had been advising a key witness in the high-profile trial of an alleged gang leader.

He famously investigated the disappearance U.S. citizen Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005, exposing undercover footage of Joran van der Sloot claiming he disposed of her body.

The night after de Vries was shot, “RTL Boulevard” ran as usual — “as Peter would expect from us,” a statement from RTL read.