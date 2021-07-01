Lionel Messi has emerged as the top transfer target for several clubs following the expiration of his contract at Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City are the two leading clubs interested in signing him this summer

But Dutch division two outfit Volendam and Brazilian side Ibis have joined the race to land the Argentine for free

Dutch second division club FC Volendam might also be interested in having Lionel Messi play for them next season.

The 34-year-old is currently club-less at the moment at his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of last month.

Although not much has been said about his renewal at the Argentine’s extension at Camp Nou, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are waiting to land him for free.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentine during this year’s Copa America competition.

And so is the Kras Stadium outfit as they are hoping to lure the six-time Ballon d’Or winner with their side attraction; fish as reported by Paudal.com.

It is one of the arguments with which the Dutch first division club FC Volendam hopes to persuade star footballer Lionel Messi to come to their club. And they’re not the only ones trying.

What they said

“We have great fish!”

Lionel Messi has never played outside of Barcelona since he was young and this could afford him the opportunity to explore other clubs before he retires.

Apart from Volendam, Brazilian club Ibis will also try their luck with a move for the attacker despite the ‘worst football club in the world’ tag placed on them. This was because they failed to win a single match four years in a row.

Sources claim their contract for Messi stipulates that the winger must not score too many and certainly not make them a champion. Because of course, they shouldn’t get too good.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s director insists that ​​Messi will continue to play football there. He says it won’t be long before Messi signs a new contract.

Lionel Messi becomes clubless

. earlier reported that with Lionel Messi’s deal at Barcelona officially expired, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that La Liga financial rules are holding the contract renewal.

For the first time in his professional career, Messi became a free agent on July 1 following the expiration of his contract.

Earlier, La Liga president Javier Tebas warned that Barcelona must reduce their wage pack to be able to accommodate Messi for the forthcoming season.

