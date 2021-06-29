dunn-named-female-cross-country-athlete-of-year

Jun. 29—In her third appearance at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships, Jennalee Dunn earned her first all-state medal.

The Joplin junior ran the 5K at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo., in 19 minutes, 11 second to finish 19th in the Class 5 state meet in November. The feat made her the first all-state performer in the history of the Joplin girls program.

Dunn has been selected as the Globe’s female cross country athlete of the year for the 2020-2021 school year.

Dunn shaved nearly a minute off of her finishing time from the year before when she placed 77th on the same course. As a freshman, she placed 64th for Thomas Jefferson Independent on the old course in Jefferson City.

“Jennalee came to us after her freshman year at Thomas Jefferson, and she has fundamentally changed our program,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “There isn’t enough time to say enough good things about her to be sufficient. … What she has done has transformed what’s in the mind of her teammates. She’s set a new standard that shows how far hard work and dedication can take you in this sport.”

Dunn also finished runner-up in both the Central Ozark Conference meet and the district meet during the cross country season. She set the Joplin program record with a time of 18:59 at the Camdenton meet in early October.

In the spring track and field season, Dunn went on to set school records in the 800- and 1600-meter runs.

“She has been the leader we needed,” Dixon said. “I often think with Jennalee that the best leaders don’t just outperform their rivals. They also change the sense of what’s possible. That’s what she has been to us. She should be proud.”

