Associated Press
Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals. Took it right out of Devin Booker’s hands, actually. Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
The Telegraph
Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw ‘unfairness’
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
Reuters
NBA-Milwaukee edge Phoenix to grab 3-2 NBA Finals lead
