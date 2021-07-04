Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reboot: Release Date, Cast & Story Details – Screen Rant

Paramount is making a long overdue, live-action Dungeons & Dragons reboot. Here’s everything that’s known about the film, the cast, and the story.

Dungeons & Dragons has a live-action reboot on the way from Paramount. The popular tabletop roleplaying game has had a few movie adaptations over the years, but the one that’s currently in the works is the biggest yet, with most of its predecessors being made-for-TV productions.

Complete with elves, dwarves, gnomes, kobolds, gods, and demons, Dungeons & Dragons sports one of the most beloved fantasy worlds of all-time, which is why its concepts, characters, and locations have been made the focus of hundreds of novels, and over a dozen video games. Dungeons & Dragons have given rise to numerous fan-favorite heroes, such as Drizzt Do’Urden, Minsc, and Elminster who all exist in various forms of media. Given how huge Dungeons & Dragons is, a big-budget movie on the silver screen feels more than overdue for the property.

The film has been discussed as early as 2013, but several issues have slowed down the development process, including delays and rewrites. In 2019, there were signs that Paramount was getting ready to push forward. It was announced that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, would be writing and directing Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons reboot.

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Release Date

Originally, Dungeons & Dragons would have released on July 23, 2021, but this date was pushed back to November 7 when Paramount added Mission Impossible 7 to its film slate. A bigger delay came in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Much like so many other movies scheduled for 2021, Dungeons & Dragons’ release was heavily affected, with filming not getting a chance to start until April 2021. Currently, the movie is set for a March 3, 2023 release.

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Cast

Paramount has put together an impressive cast for Dungeons & Dragons. The leads are Chris Pine (Wonder Woman, Star Trek) and Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious franchise), with key roles also going to Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Tim Goodman, who played the human protagonist of Detective Pikachu. Hugh Grant will play a character named Forge Fletcher. Also included in the movie’s cast are Sophie Lillis, Daisy Head, Jason Wong, and Chloe Coleman.

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Story Details

It’s been reported that Dungeons & Dragons‘ story will center around a quest to retrieve the highly sought-after Eye of Vecna, a powerful (and well-known) artifact in the Dungeons & Dragons world that once belonged to an evil lich. Like all Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and adventures, it’s expected that the movie will follow a small party of diverse traveling companions, brought together by a common enemy in a fantasy-type setting. Set photos indicate that Michelle Rodriguez’s character could be the group’s Fighter (a warrior capable of fighting on the front lines). The villain the heroes will be facing is Hugh Grant’s Forge Fletcher. His robed look in the set photos suggest that he could be a sorcerer or a mage.

Dungeons & Dragons (2023)Release date: Mar 03, 2023





