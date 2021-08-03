duncan-robinson-signs-largest-contract-ever-for-undrafted-nba-player

NBA free agency season began Monday (August 2) and is already in full swing. Several players across the league have made some splashes, and that includes former Michigan basketball standout Duncan Robinson, who, according to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski, re-signed with the Miami Heat on a five-year deal — the largest ever for an undrafted player — worth $90 million. The deal includes an early termination option in the fourth year.

Robinson made less than $2 million last season, according to Spotrac.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Duncan Robinson helped lead the Maize and Blue to the national title game in 2018. (AP Images)

During the lead up to free agency, there wasn’t much speculation about where Robinson would end up, since the Heat have made it clear they value him as part of the future of the franchise, and Robinson has been vocal about how much he enjoys playing for the team. “I don’t give much information,” Robinson said last month, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But, I mean, it’s no secret that I’ve loved my time in Miami. And I’d love to try to make something work with Miami. The reality is, like, I tell this to my family, I don’t know how the next 10-plus days, two weeks, how it’s going to play out. At this point, and I’ve said this already on this podcast, but I think the biggest challenge has been detaching myself from a particular outcome.”





His agent went to work, and secured an incredibly favorably outcome for his client. Robinson went undrafted in 2018, and signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat and its G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He played in 15 NBA games with one start in the 2018-19 campaign, and averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 boards per contest while shooting 28.6 percent from three-point range. The 2019-20 season was when Robinson put it all together and proved he belonged in the association. During the COVID-interrupted season, Robinson started in 68 of his 73 regular-season appearances, and helped lead the Heat to an NBA Finals appearance, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. On the year, he shot an elite 44.6 percent from long range, while contributing 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per clash. His 270 made triples set the Heat franchise records for most three-pointers during the course of a regular season. Robinson started all 72 regular-season games and four playoff contests this past season, while averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest and shooting 40.8 percent from downtown. He stands as the fastest player in league history to nail 500 career three-pointers.