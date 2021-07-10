duluth-huskies-rally-for-10-8-win-over-rochester-honkers

Jul. 10—The Duluth Huskies rallied twice Friday to beat the Rochester Honkers 10-8 in Northwoods League play at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The Huskies scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come back after giving up four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Earlier in the night, Duluth used a four-run third inning to come back from an early 3-0 deficit.

Peyton Powell, Calyn Halvorson and Jesse Pierce each drove in two runs for Duluth. Pierce, Halvorson and Ambren Voitik each had a triple.

Pierce finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate for the Huskies with a double and run scored as well. Mac Horvath led the Honkers’ bats, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Huskies are off the rest of the weekend and set to return to the diamond at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Mankato MoonDogs.