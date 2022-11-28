Duelbits’ Announces World Cup Predictor Game: Football Fans Can Win a Total of $150K

[PRESS RELEASE – Please Read Disclaimer]

Duelbits celebrates the 2022 World Cup with a predictor game and generous prizes



To mark the excitement around the global football championship this year, Duelbits is announcing their World Cup Predictor Game, where participants can play for free and win up to $src00,000 in prizes. The predictions game begins on the Duelbits website on November 7th and ends December src8th. The total prize-pot announced is $src50,000, with the total amount that a single player can win equaling $src00,000. To sweeten the deal, Duelbits will offer daily odds boosts on the games and a cashback to all sports users, allowing them to earn up to 37.5% rakeback on the theoretical sportshouse edge of src%.

Think you know your football?



This is your chance to prove it. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the 20src8 World Cup Final, but who do you think will grab the trophy in Qatar? To make their predictions for each match from the World Cup, participants can enter the daily, stage, and overall Duelbits leaderboards.

There will be four questions to answer for each match, as follows:

What will the final score be?

Who will score the first goal?

How many corners will there be?

How many cards will there be?

Eligible players will gain points for each correct answer. Each leaderboard has tiered prizes. To win a share of the prize-pot of a game, a player must finish in the paying places on the leaderboard. When a player finishes with the most points in a specific round, they will win the highest prize from the prize-pot. On the contrary, if a player finishes outside of the paying places, they will not win a prize.

The leaderboard pots are as follows:

Daily leaderboard: $22,000 ($src000 per match day)

srcst stage leaderboard: $20,850

Final stage leaderboard: $38,850

Overall leaderboard: $68,300

Ready to demonstrate your world-class knowledge of football?

You can enter the game by making your predictions today. For the terms and conditions of the World Cup Predictor, visit the Duelbits website.

About Duelbits

Duelbits is a cryptocurrency casino and sports betting platform that has been around since early 2020. The platform bridges the gap between bookmakers and casinos, which are still operating on a wide margin today. On Duelbits, players can bet on thousands of exciting, legitimately fair games, which offer some of the best odds in the industry. Duelbits’ sportsbook is highly intuitive, tailored towards both novice and experienced players. Players enjoy the casino’s competitive odds and vast selection of markets.

