Due to spread of Delta cariant, U.S. will not lift travel restrictions

Reuters

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban

The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. As of Tuesday, Dutch travel recommendations will no longer be based solely on infection rates which had been making holidays to Spain and Portugal virtually impossible, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The decision was made possible by a relatively high vaccination rate of 50% across the 26-nation bloc and manageable hospital occupancy rates in the Netherlands, it said.