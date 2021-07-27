Due to spread of Delta cariant, U.S. will not lift travel restrictions

-
MarketWatch
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 194,7 million and U.S. to retain travel restrictions
The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 194.7 million on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.16 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.5 million cases and in deaths with 611,007 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The federal government will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in pla
Reuters
Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban
The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. As of Tuesday, Dutch travel recommendations will no longer be based solely on infection rates which had been making holidays to Spain and Portugal virtually impossible, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The decision was made possible by a relatively high vaccination rate of 50% across the 26-nation bloc and manageable hospital occupancy rates in the Netherlands, it said.
NY Daily News
Citing delta variant, US reportedly decides not to lift travel restrictions yet
The U.S. has decided not to lift existing travel restrictions “at this point” because of the alarming surge of new COVID-19 cases nationwide and spread of the highly contagious delta variant, a White House official reportedly confirmed Monday. The restrictions affect most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been to more than two dozen European countries, including the United Kingdom, as well …
Quartz
Why does the delta variant spread so fast?
The delta variant spreads much faster than other Covid-19 strains—and scientists may now know why. People infected with the delta variant have more than 1,000 times the viral load—the concentration of viral particles in the body—than those with the original strain found in China, a group of scientists has reported in a preprint paper. Scientists at China’s Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention found, traced, and isolated 62 cases of the delta variant and conducted daily RT-PCR tests on those infected.
Reuters
Heathrow, airlines tell UK to open up travel as hopes rise for U.S. visitors
LONDON (Reuters) -London’s Heathrow Airport and Britain’s main airlines urged the UK to open up travel to vaccinated passengers or face more job losses, as hopes rose that travellers from the United States could be given the green light this week. Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said Britain could exempt fully vaccinated U.S. citizens from quarantine in the coming days, in what would be a huge boost to the country’s aviation industry which continues to be plagued by uncertainty. Strict rules which the government has previously altered with little notice has meant that Britain’s travel sector remains in the doldrums while Europe’s has partially recovered.