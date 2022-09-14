Duchess of Sussex claims she was ‘made’ to leave baby Archie after his room caught fire on Africa tour

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie – Dominic Lipinski/AP

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she was compelled to leave her baby son to undertake engagements on a royal tour of South Africa, despite a fire breaking out in what would have been his bedroom.

The Duchess, speaking on the inaugural episode of her first podcast, said she “had to leave” Archie with his nanny while she and the Duke stepped out for their first day of the trip, even though she was “shaken”.

Archie, who was then aged four-and-a-half months, was not in the room when fire broke out after his nanny took him downstairs while she had a snack instead of putting him down for his nap.

Afterwards, the Duchess said, she had asked her team “can you just tell people what happened?” before realising “we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement”.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess had been in Nyanga, where they delivered speeches to disadvantaged women and victims of gender-based violence living in a township known as the country’s “murder capital”. The second engagement was at the historic District Six to hear about the trauma of the apartheid era.

The suggestion that her former aides forced the Duchess to work against her will is likely to cause consternation at the Palace, with a source familiar with the tour questioning her precise recollection of events.

Buckingham Palace declined to respond on Tuesday night.

The Duchess gave her account during her first Archetypes podcast for Spotify, in which she interviewed her friend Serena Williams, the tennis player.

The podcast is intended to detail the misogynistic labels given to women, with the Duchess speaking of her own difficulties of life in the public eye.

Speaking of how she had been called “ambitious” after dating Prince Harry, she added she knew a “thing or two” about sexism and hoped her example would help her female listeners endure their own experiences.

Serena Williams posted this picture of herself and Meghan to her Instagram on Tuesday night

Relaying behind-the-scenes detail of her trip to South Africa, where the Sussexes stayed at the ambassador’s residence, the Duchess also gave details of the family’s then-nanny Lauren who has so far stayed out of the public eye.

On Tuesday night, one source pointed out that any announcement about Archie being at risk of fire on the first day of the tour, or the sudden cancellation of events acknowledging endemic violence against women or the horrors of apartheid, would have overshadowed the Sussex’s intended work.

It was during the South Africa tour that the Duchess filmed her now-famous interview with Tom Bradby, in which she told him tearfully: “Not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

The Duke and Duchess travelled to the country when Archie was four-and-a-half months old, taking him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Hearing about how Williams had played a tennis match after a sleepless night with her own baby daughter, the Duchess remarked that those watching “forgot that human piece of it”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son, Archie, during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town – Toby Melville/PA

“Just like when we went on our tour to South Africa,” she said.

After landing, she recalled, she and Prince Harry went to visit a township to deliver speeches from a tree stump, while Archie went for a nap supervised by his nanny.

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence,” she said. “What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room. What?”

When they arrived, the nanny was in “floods of tears”, telling how she had tied Archie to her back with a mud cloth when she went downstairs for a snack, before a heater caught fire in the nursery and someone smelt smoke.

“He was supposed to be sleeping in there,” she said. “And of course, as a mother, you go, Oh, my God, what? Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?

“I said, ‘this doesn’t make any sense’. I was like, ‘can you just tell people what happened?’”

She added: “Even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”

The Duchess also used the podcast, one of 12 she has recorded for Spotify, to take on stories about herself in the press.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend public holiday celebrations in Cape Town during their tour of South Africa in 2019 – Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The last wordThe Duchess used her conversation with Williams to emphasise that she had not been born in the Compton area of Los Angeles, contrary to one early headline in a UK tabloid after she began dating Prince Harry which read “Straight Outta Compton”.

She said she had not been raised as a Catholic, despite attending a Catholic private school,

She also appeared to counter unspecified criticism she has received in her own time in the public eye, saying: “The double standard between how men and women are treated after having kids is so, so real. I’ve felt it.”

The Duchess emphasised her long and deep friendship with Williams after some have questioned how close they really are.

She also took the opportunity to re-tell the story of how she got the wording of a sexist advert for washing up liquid changed as an 11-year-old letter-writing campaigner after biographer Tom Bower recently questioned how influential she really was.

Making the theme of the episode the “dirty, dirty word” of “ambition”, the Duchess added: “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband.

“And um, apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is – according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it.”

Prince Harry, mentorDespite its emphasis on the experiences of women, Prince Harry made a cameo appearance in the podcast to chat with Williams, admire her hairstyle and was referenced several times.

Of her decision to retire from tennis, which she has described as an “evolution”, Williams disclosed she had spent time discussing it with Prince Harry.

Relating the tennis star’s decision to stop playing to her own experiences, the Duchess said: “We all have our own version of it where you toil over this decision, you pray over this and you cry over the decision. And then you make the decision.

“I remember that day you were here at the house and I was like, what are you two just chatting about? It must have been like an hour…”

Williams said of Harry: “He was trying to knock some sense into me.”

“I think both of us, or the three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest decision,” the Duchess replied.

“It’s a hard decision. And it takes a lot of thought and a lot of counsel and a lot of support to just go and then just make the choice.”

UnfilteredIn a promotional video for the new podcast series, Meghan vowed to be “unfiltered”.

“People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they’ve never gotten to know, certainly not in the past few years where it’s through the lens of the media.

“Hey, it’s me! I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and…yeah it’s fun.”

Signing off “as ever, I’m Meghan”, the Duchess said her “awakening” after seeing an advert referring to “women” doing the washing up rather than “people” had set her on the path to seeing how society “tried to box women in”.

“I’ve never lost touch with that reality,” she said.

“And in the last few years, my desire to do something about it has grown. My 11-year-old voice has also gotten a little more confident, maybe a little louder.”

Next week’s episode of Archetypes will see her interview Mariah Carey about what it means to be called a “diva”.

