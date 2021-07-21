Duchess Camilla’s Fitbit shows she’s royalty through and through – Woman & Home

Duchess Camilla showed off her Fitbit in a sweet new video with Prince Charles as they visited the Isles of Scilly.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are currently visiting the Isles of Scilly.

Duchess Camilla wore a Fitbit on her wrist to make sure she was monitoring her health during the trip.

Duchess Camilla was just snapped wearing one of the best Fitbits for women. The Duchess wore the Fitbit luxe—one of the pricier Fitbits on the market—with a stainless silver rim and a navy strap.

Of the 7 Fitbit types, this one is rated for being the brand’s most stylish fitness tracker yet and typically costs around $150.

The Duchess is usually pictured wearing delicate bracelets and jewelry on her wrists, so fans were amused to see that the Duchess is just like us and likes to keep an eye on her health.

“Love that the duchess is wearing her fit bit 😂,” commented a fan on the Clarence House post that showed the Duchess’ health accessory.

The post in question revealed that Camilla and Prince Charles are currently in the Isles of Scilly and are taking time to learn about the Duchy of Cornwall and sustainable projects in the local area.

The caption of the series of images and videos posted read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in the Isles of Scilly! 🏝” “A group of over 200 islands and rocks located 28 miles from Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly have been part of the Duchy of Cornwall since its beginning in the 14th century.” “🚗♻️ At Five Islands Academy School, Their Royal Highnesses arrived in a GO-EV Car Share vehicle, one of a fleet recently installed on the island to encourage sustainable travel.” “At the school, The Duke was given a tour of the fruit and vegetable patch 🍓 🥔 while The Duchess joined a special story time. 📖”

Later in the day, the royal couple went to Bryher and met with the Pender family who own and run ‘Island Fish’ a local cafe and fishmonger.

The Duchess was then put to work as she spent the afternoon helping out in the fudge kitchen at Veronica Farm.

At this family-owned business in the Scilly Isles, the Duchess was filmed stirring a large vat of fudge—presumably a lovely arm workout as well as a delicious treat!

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are expected to spend a few more days exploring this area that has been owned by the Duchy of Cornwall since its beginning in the 14th century.

Before their trip to the Isles of Scilly, the royal couple was pictured at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the launch of The Prince’s Countryside Fund ‘Confident Rural Communities’ network.

It was during this trip that Duchess Camilla joked about Queen’s cake cutting incident as fans praised her ‘naughty’ side.

The Prince and Duchess are about to conclude their three-day trip to Devon and Cornwall but for the moment they are continuing to explore the coastal regions and continue performing their royal duties.