Home Technology Dubai’s ruler launches with big tech companies a national programme for coders – Reuters
Technology

Dubai’s ruler launches with big tech companies a national programme for coders – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
dubai’s-ruler-launches-with-big-tech-companies-a-national-programme-for-coders-–-reuters

CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) – Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Saturday launched a national programme for coders that aims to establish 1,000 tech companies and increase start-up investments from 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) to 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion).

The programme, which is in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook, is aimed at training 100,000 coders and establish tech companies that will go global.

“The new programme represents a new step towards establishing our digital economy. The world is rapidly changing and the fast-growing digital economy will create new types of jobs,” he said on Twitter.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

iPhone 13 case molds show up, confirming larger...

Sandbox VR: Location virtual reality is making its...

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Will Have Completely New V12...

The Antitrust Case Against Google: It’s Becoming Too...

How to get rid of spam notifications and...

Video game hackers claim Denuvo and DRM to...

What is lidar technology, and what can it...

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7...

WhatsApp testing view-once mode for photos and videos...

Which companies are leading the way for artificial...

Leave a Reply