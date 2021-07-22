dubai-uses-technology-to-create-rain-as-effort-to-cool-the-city’s-hot-temperature

Dubai is using ultramodern drone technology to create rain

The city ventured into the ambitious project to address water needs and lower daytime temperatures

Dubai previously considered building an artificial mountain to create rain

The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) usually experiences low rainfall and scorching temperatures around the clock. This is because this elegant city is located in a desert.

To cool down the city and increase rainfall, the city is working on manipulating the weather.

Their efforts have so far been successful as scientists created artificial rain.

Dubai created fake rain using drones. Photo: Jackal Pan.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, the UAE meteorological department released footage of cars driving through a downpour.

In an Instagram post, the officials divulged that it rained in Ras al Khaimah, in the northern part of the country.

Drone technology

According to The Independent, the scientists launched drones which “shock” clouds into producing rain.

The aim is to increase Dubai’s rainfall from four inches a year. In comparison, Nairobi receives around 36.4 inches of rain annually.

Meteorologist Keri Nicoll told CNN in May before beginning testing the drones near Dubai:

“What we are trying to do is to make the droplets inside the clouds big enough so that when they fall out of the cloud, they survive down to the surface.”

BBC reported that in 2017, the government gave around KSh 1.5 billion (N5,697,781,837.50) for nine different rain-enhancement projects.

“The water table is sinking drastically in the UAE, and the purpose of this project is to try to help with rainfall,” meteorologist Maarten Ambaum told BBC.

Creating mountain

The UAE is no stranger to ambitious projects since they have the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, among other engineering marvels.

However, their most ambitious project was arguably the construction of a mountain to create rainfall.

In 2016, The Washington Post reported that the artificial mountain would force warm air to rise, cool, condense and form clouds resulting in rain.

Technology ‘rules’ the world

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that AirCar, a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle, moved close to production, fulfilling a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight between two airports.

The flight test was conducted between Nitra International Airport and Bratislava International Airport on Monday, June 28.

The hybrid car-aircraft is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

Stefan Klein, the brainchild behind the innovation, said it could fly about 1,000km (600 miles) at the height of 8,200ft (2,500m) and had clocked up 40 hours in the air so far

