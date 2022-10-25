Dubai Luxury Hotel Palazzo Versace Allows Guests to Pay in Crypto

Guests staying at Palazzo Versace Dubai have, since September 7, had an option to settle payment for services rendered via cryptocurrency. The hotel also plans to add the crypto payment option to its e-commerce platforms to enable guests to pay for gift vouchers using digital currencies.

Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Provider

A luxury hotel based in Dubai, Palazzo Versace, recently said it would allow guests to pay for services offered at its premises using cryptocurrency. As stated in a Business Traveller report, starting on September 7, guests staying at Palazzo Versace Dubai are able to settle their respective hotel bills using bitcoin, ethereum, and binance coin (BNB).

According to the report, Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms, is the luxury hotel’s “cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.” Besides allowing guests to use crypto when paying for dining, stays and spa experiences, the hotel will also accept crypto payments from guests using its e-commerce platforms to buy gift vouchers and items in the flower shop.

By accepting crypto, Palazzo Versace Dubai joins the growing list of businesses operating in the country that have embraced cryptocurrency.

‘Pioneers of Innovation in the Hospitality Business’

Meanwhile, the managing director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and founder of Palazzo Hospitality, Monther Darwish, is quoted describing the hotel’s decision to accept crypto payments as one for the future. Darwish said:

We continue to be the pioneers of innovation and growth in the hospitality business. Accepting cryptocurrencies as payments is yet another innovative step that we have taken towards making our business future-ready.

Also, remarking on the luxury hotel’s decision to accept crypto payments, Nadeem Ladki, Binance’s business development head in the Middle East and North Africa region, points to the hospitality industry’s lead in embracing such solutions.

“Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world. Payments are just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together,” explained Ladki.

What do you think about this story? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Terence Zimwara

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. - does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

–