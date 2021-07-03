A former Assistant Director with the Department of State Services, DSS, Dennis Amachree, has said that the raid on popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho’s house is a warning to those stockpiling arms.

bioreports had reported that the Department of State Services, DSS, earlier confirmed that they were responsible for the attack on activist, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, AKA Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The confirmation came after Igboho’s residence located at Soka area of Ibadan was invaded by some gunmen suspected to be security agents on Thursday.

The house, according to those who spoke to newsmen was invaded around 2.am and the invasion lasted till around 5.am.

However, in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, Amachreen said that the DSS raid at Igboho’s home is preemptive adding that it was also a warning to all those who have been stockpiling arms in different parts of the country.

According to him, all the loaded guns found at Igboho’s house was a clear indication that he is ready for war.

“We have Amotekun. Why is Sunday not operating with Amotekun?He should have joined the South-West Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun instead of seeking secession of the south-west region.

“With all those loaded weapons found at his residence its clear that he is ready for war and I don’t think that is the best way to go,” he said.

