dss-officer,-truck-driver-injured-as-hoodlums-attack-mrs.-oyetola’s-convoy

By: Ismaeel Uthman

An officer of the Department of State Services and a truck driver sustained injury in an attack on the convoy of Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun.

Bioreports gathered that Mrs. Oyetola’s convoy was attacked by hoodlums at Owo-Ede junction, around 8:30pm on Friday.

According to sources at the scene of the attack, the hoodlums hurled stones at Mrs. Oyetola’s convoy which destroyed the vehicles and injured a DSS officer who is part of security details of the wife of the governor.

A truck driver identified as Opeyemi Omolola also sustained serious injury on his forehead.

Investigations revealed that some hoodlums at the Owode junction had gone on rampage as a result of the clash between them and some policemen.

The rampaging hoodlums, according to sources, had barricaded the expressway before the arrival of Mrs. Oyetola’s convoy.

It was gathered that security details of the wife of the governor who attempted to clear the road for her were confronted by the thugs.

In the process, the security operatives shot into the air to disperse the hoodlums but instead, the thugs started pebbling Mrs. Oyetola’s convoy with stones.

Confirming the incidence, Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said five suspects were arrested at the scene.

Opalola said: “On 19/08/2022 at about 2030hrs, credible information was received that at Owode-Ede market express way, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of Osun State First Lady.

“DPO ‘a’ division Ede promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where they met CSP Dauda Ismail, the CSO to his excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State and he stated that one Omolola Opeyemi ‘m’ of Ijebu Ode, a driver of one truck without reg number blocked the movement of the First Lady.

“As a result of the traffic blockage, the driver was wounded at his forehead while some hoodlums took advantage of that and started stoning the convoy vehicles that got one DSS personnel wounded.

“However, five suspects were arrested from the scene. Meanwhile investigation is in progress. Further development will be communicated later.”