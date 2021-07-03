DSS invasion on Igboho’s residence, evidence of Northern agenda against South – Ondo residents

Following the invasion and attack on the residence of the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho by operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, some residents of Ondo State have berated the federal government over the move.

According to most of the residents of the state who spoke with bioreports, the attack was an indication that the federal government was not sincere with its claims of fostering unity in the country.

In the early hours of Thursday, the DSS laid siege on Igboho’s residence ahead of the ‘Ilana Omo Yoruba’ planned rally in Lagos State as part of the group’s agitation for Oduduwa’s republic.

During the invasion, some loyalists of Igboho were killed while others were whisked to Abuja after the raid which took place at the Soka residence of the Yoruba nation agitator in Ibadan.

Describing the raid as ill-advised, residents of Ondo State emphasized that the actions of Igboho had not warranted the commando-style operation unleashed on him and his followers, as they emphasized that his rallies for self-determination had so far been peaceful.

How Sunday Igboho’s residence was allegedly invaded

According to a resident of the state who identified himself simply as Kolapo, the DSS should have invited Igboho for questioning if at all they are in the dark about his agitations.

He added that if such invitation was not honoured, then he ought to have been declared wanted instead of the unnecessary killing that was carried out by the DSS operatives at his residence all in the bid to arrest him.

“What happened in Soka could have been avoided. Invading a residential building in the wee hours of the night and in the process, gunning down lives? For me, the move was not the best.

“From the onset, I never believed in his (Igboho) quest and call for secession but going after him in the manner was just too wrong.”

Another resident, Tayo Ogedengeb who emphasized that with the force deployed by the federal government to Igboho’s abode, if such had been used to tackle the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the country, the situation where the likes of Igboho is seen as a Messiah by their people would not have come to fruition.

Ogedengbe stated that in the northern part of the country, bandits had been seen openly engaging government officials while Igboho who had been peacefully canvassing for self-determination was attacked.

On his own part, a school teacher in the state who craved anonymity maintained that the different approach being used to confront issues in the northern part of the country and the south will continue to polarize the country.

“You can’t just be pampering bandits in the north, pardoning captured terrorists and you are using using full force on agitators. I don’t think it’s right.”

Attempts by bioreports to speak to a few others failed as they appeared neutral and unwilling to make comments on the Igboho saga.

