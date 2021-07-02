dss-finally-speaks-on-the-real-reason-they-raided-sunday-igboho’s-residence-in-a-new-video

The Department of State Services (DSS) has revealed why the security body raided the home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho

In a night press briefing on Thursday, July 1, the DSS through its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunnaya, said the activist had destabilization plans

Afunnaya said on getting to the residence, gun battle between men of the service and Igboho’s men had ensued

Since the raid on the residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, by the Department of State Services (DSS), social media users have been begging to know the motive behind the action of the service.

In a recent press briefing, the DSS through its Spokesperson Dr Peter Afunnaya gave insights into what actually transpired.

The DSS said Sunday Igboho was stockpiling arms

In the Thursday night press briefing seen on Instablog9ja, Afunnaya said they had stormed Igboho’s place based on a tip-off that arms were being stockpiled.

The service said they learnt the arms were being stockpiled to cause chaos in the South West region.

The spokesperson said on getting to the home of the Yoruba Nation agitator, a gun battle ensued which resulted in the death of two of Igboho’s men.

He said they overpowered Igboho’s boys with only one of their operatives sustaining injuries, while Igboho still on the run.

The Bioreports News reports that 13 persons said to be Igboho’s aides were arrested.

Nigerians react to the press release

Nigerians have expressed reservations about the activity of the DSS in the secessionist’s home.

@beneche007 said:

“What of gumi who openly defends the actions of bandits and herdsmen when is his house going to be raided.”

@harjiy wrote:

“So DSS fit raid and discover stuffs like this and yet they can’t raid sambisa forest and other bandits zones , issokay , you see this country ehn forget it , NO HOPE.”

@hayorsamuel reacted:

“This administration just keeps finding new ways to make you Angry. The biggest mistake in Nigeria’s history is voting for Buhari in 2015.”

@bizgrowthcircle_ commented:

“Why are you not declaring the Fulani people kidnapping people wanted… It is those fighting for peace you are declaring wanted… How did I find myself in this confused country sef…”

DSS speaks on all that was recovered in Sunday Igboho’s residence

Meanwhile, . previously reported that the DSS had released photos of charms and other items recovered from Sunday Igboho’s residence.

During a press briefing on the attack on Igboho’s house by the spokesman of Nigeria’s secret police, Peter Afunanya, telephone sets, and passports seized from Igboho’s house were displayed.

Moreover, the DSS recovered laptops and other gadgets that were in the possession of Igboho and his accomplices.

Earlier, Igboho had been declared wanted by the DSS. This was made known on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho’s residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

