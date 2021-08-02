Home News Africa DSS Finally Presents Sunday Igboho’s Aides In Court
The Department of State Services has on Monday presented the aides of Sunday Igboho who were arrested on July 1 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The aides were arrested when DSS officials raided Igboho’s home on July 1, but have sued on grounds that their fundamental human rights were being infringed on.

A lawyer to the arrested aides, Pelumi Olajengbesi, sued the DSS, claiming that his clients have remained underground for weeks.

Ruling on the suit, Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce the 12 aides on July 29.

But on court day, the DSS failed to honour the directive.

The judge issued another order and adjourned the case to August 2.

However only eight out of the 12 aides paraded on July 1 made it to court on Monday.8

Lawyer to the aides, Mr Olajengbesi, asked the court to mandate the DSS to pro9duce th999e last four aides in court at the next date of the hearing.99999 4

