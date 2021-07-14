The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the health of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, has refused to allow Kanu’s physician access to him.

Kanu is currently remanded in custody of DSS, following an order by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The court order followed Kanu’s rearrest and repatriation back to Nigeria.

Kanu, who is believed to have been captured in Kenya, had alleged that he was tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment for eight days before he was repatriated to Nigeria.

But, the Nigerian government has remained silent over speculations surrounding the African country Kanu was rearrested.

However, Powerful in a statement, called on the Nigerian government to grant Kanu access to his physician.

Powerful claimed that the IPOB leader’s health was deteriorating due to the torture he suffered in Kenya.

The spokesman of the group warned that nothing must happen to Kanu while in DSS custody.

The statement reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to alert the world and men of good conscience about the deteriorating health condition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention at the Department of State Services, (DSS) dungeon since his illegal abduction in Kenya and criminal repatriation to Nigeria.

“Every attempt by his personal physicians to gain access to him has been rebuffed by the DSS, thereby worsening his health condition.

“We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compell the Nigeria government to grant our Leader’s doctors access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight days at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined. This is not a threat but a promise! Nigeria has been winning and dining with bandits and terrorists but dehumanizing and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.”

Meanwhile, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had also raised an alarm over the health of the IPOB leader.

Ejiofor had also claimed that Kanu’s health was failing while in detention of the secret police as he awaits the resumption of his trial.