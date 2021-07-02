dss-confirms-attack-on-sunday-igboho’s-residence,-declares-him-wanted.

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, July 1, confirmed that a team of joint security operatives raided the home of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, arresting 13 of his armed men.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday night, DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the raid was carried out because Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the region.

The Spokesman said when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

According to him, two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries, however, Igboho escaped during the gun battle and is currently a fugitive.

Afunanya who said the long arm of the law will still reach Igboho, urged the agitator to turn himself in or be tracked down.

The 13 suspected armed agitators that were arrested consist of 12 males and 1 female. Items recovered include, charm, weapons, phones, hard currency and passports.