DSS butchered Sunday Igboho’s aide, Adogan after 48 gunshots failed to penetrate him – Ilana Oodua

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, has vowed to avenge the killing of Sunday Igboho’s right-hand man, Saheed Adisa, aka Adogan.

According to IOO, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, resorted to butchering Adogan when they raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on Thursday after 48 gunshots could not pierce his body.

IOO, led by former federal lawmaker, Senator Banji Akintoye, in a Facebook post, said the secret police whisked Adogan’s body away after butchering him in Igboho’s living room.

Sharing the photo of the deceased, the group wrote, “This is the face of a true warrior. His name is Adogan. He took 48 bullets to his body and was still standing like a fearless Ikoyi Eso. When bullets failed the DSS, they had to slam a mortal on his head, butchering him to death.”

“While DSS operatives were butchering Adogan, Majasola Igboho Oosa (May peace and blessings of Eedua always be with him) had made his exit to fight another day.

“It was said that Adogan’s body was so brutally decapitated by the DSS that they were ashamed to leave his body behind.

“Trust me, we will take our revenge. RIP my good brother! No going back on Yoruba nation.”

The DSS had invaded the home of Igboho and reportedly killed over five persons and abducted 13 others, including his wife and other family members.

The attack happened a few days to his planned Yoruba nation rally in Lagos.