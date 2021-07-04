dss-arrests-six-buharimustgo-agitators-in-dunamis-church

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested six human rights activists for wearing #BuhariMustGO T-Shirts to the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, in Abuja.

It was learnt that about ten activists went to the church on Sunday morning to worship at the church but some of them were surprisingly rounded up and arrested by the church security guards who later handed them over to the DSS.

According to bioreports, six of the activists were whisked away in a Hilux van and two power bikes

It was gathered that the agitators were manhandled and beaten by the DSS operatives on the church premises, who also seized their mobile phones.

According to source, “Security men at Dunamis Gospel Church have arrested activists who wore #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to their church service: the church security later handed them over to DSS officials who are currently torturing them.

“I thought Pastor Dr Paul Enenche was also preaching about justice! The six activists were driven away in a DSS Hilux van and two power bikes. Shame on the house of God!

“About 10 activists decided to attend Dunamis church in their #BuhariMustGo T-shirts. The church asked all first-timers to come out for prayers. The patriotic citizens obeyed the clarion call from the altar with their fully displayed BuhariMustGo shirts.

“They were immediately apprehended by the church security on their way out of the church and subsequently handed to the DSS. Kudos to the courageous activists for this creativity. I’m certain if the activists had worn a shirt with the inscription ‘Sai Buhari’, they would have ranked as Pastor Enenche’s new best friend.”