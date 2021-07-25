The Department of State Service (DSS) has accredited bioreports and nine others for the July 26 coverage of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biiafra, IPOB, in the terrorism and treasonable felony charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The DSS is spearheading the trial on behalf of the Federal Government and is expected to provide adequate security at the venue of the trial.

Kanu, who was re-arrested in far away Kenya, during a coordinated interception will be put on trial on Monday July 26 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Others accredited along with bioreports for the trial coverage are Premium Times, Thisday, The Nation, The Herald and Daily Independent newspapers while the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is leading the broadcast side.

Other broadcast media are the Channels Television, Africa Independent Television, AIT, and Television Continental, TVC.

The restriction of media houses into the courtroom was part of the security measures put in place by the management of the Federal High Court in Abuja and DSS to control crowds at the court premises.

Sources confided in our correspondent that adequate security measures have been put in place by various security agencies to ward off possible breakdown of order or unruly behavior from any quarter during the trial.

bioreports further learnt that the security operatives, apparently learning from past experiences, have resolved to block all roads leading to the court to prevent vehicular movement while thorough checking of staff of the court and visitors will be undertaken.

Justice Binta Nyako is expected to preside over the trial while a senior lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Shuaib Labaran, will lead the prosecution team for the government.

bioreports gathered that about 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have been assembled by family members and well wishers of Kanu to provide adequate defence for the accused secession agitator.

It will be recalled that after over two years of manhunt, the Federal Government rearrested the Biafran leader in Kenya and was immediately brought to Nigeria for continuation of his trial.

The Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had on Tuesday June 29 at an emergency media briefing in his office in Abuja announced the re- arrest of Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu, who was earlier put on trial on charges bothering on terrorism, treasonable felony and sponsorship of unlawful organization had jumped bail granted him by the federal high court and escaped from Nigeria shortly after the bail was perfected for him by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who volunteered to stand surety for him.

Justice Binta Nyako who granted him bail on the ground of his Ill health, had revoked the bail on March 28 , 2019 and issued a bench warrant for his arrest in any part of Nigeria.

