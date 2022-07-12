drunk-flyer-to-uk-hits-ai-steward,-held

MUMBAI: An inebriated passenger aboard a recent Air India flight from Delhi to London assaulted a male flight attendant, leaving him with a bloodied ear and forehead for interrupting his group’s drinking session. He was arrested in London on arrival.

“A group of passengers travelling together in economy class were drinking. One passenger was filling his glass from a bottle of gin he had brought on board,” said a source. Though alcohol is served on international flights, drinking from a bottle a passenger has carried is prohibited for flight safety as well as security reason.

“The flight attendant, very politely, told the passenger with the bottle that bringing your alcohol to drink on board a flight isn’t permitted,” said the source, adding the AI employee, who is from Mumbai, is soft-spoken and mild-mannered. “The unruly passenger got up, pinned the crew to a door and began thrashing him. He kicked him repeatedly, six to seven times, even hitting his chest. The flight attendant began bleeding from his ears,” said the source, recalling the incident on

AI flight 111

on July 7.

“The passenger was arrested by the London metropolitan police on arrival. The cabin crew member, in his early thirties, was administered first aid at a local London hospital and discharged,” said the source.

The source added that earlier during the flight, the unruly passenger and others in his group did not wear masks despite repeated reminders by the crew.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident but declined to comment.

“If a passenger is drunk, the crew won’t pour him/her another drink. They don’t want an unruly passenger jeopardising flight safety,” said a source.

