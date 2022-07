A French pharmaceutical company is asking U.S. drug regulators to approve what it says would be the first over-the-counter birth-control pill in the U.S.

HRA Pharma, owned by drugmaker Perrigo Co. , said Monday it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use for Opill. The FDA approved the progestin-only daily birth control pill in 1973 for prescription use.