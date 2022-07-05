droupadi-murmu-seeks-backing-of-jmm-for-presidential-race

RANCHI: The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Monday laid out the red carpet for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi

Murmu

, a move that marks an embarrassment for the opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Sinha’s name was proposed by Mamata. Odisha CM

Naveen Patnak

was first from among the non-NDA block to pledge support to Murmu, who hails from the state. Signs of rethink along with Mamata’s friendly vibes towards Murmu suggest that NDA’s choice may mark an important step towards the emergence of the constituency of tribals spread across states. Bhupesh Baghel, CM of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, has also supported the idea of a tribal making it to the cop constitutional office, though he said that he would have opted for Anusuya Oike, BJP MP from his state. Murmu has also received support from BSP, JDS and Akali Dal.

During the hourlong meeting with the Sorens, Murmu asked for the support of their party’s lawmakers. JMM has 30 MLAs and two MPs. On July 7, Mahua Maji who won the Rajya Sabha election, will be sworn in as the third MP.

Murmu, who was Jharkhand’s governor for six years, met Hemant and Shibu along with Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda and Union minister of state Annapurna Devi.

JMM, which had been undecided on its stand over the presidential elections, seemingly dropped a hint on Monday before Murmu arrived in Ranchi. “NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is coming to Ranchi today. We welcome her to the pious land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and wish her all the very best,” Hemant had tweeted, before leaving for Dhanbad to attend an event. He rushed back to be just in time to receive Murmu at his residence.

Murmu, who delivered the oath of office to Hemant in 2019, also shares a local connection with the Soren family. Hemant’s wife

Kalpana

hails from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, while his elder sister Anjali is also a resident of the district, Murmu’s native place.

Party insiders said the final decision will be taken by Shibu, who was formally authorised to take the call by MLAs and MPs on June 25. Murmu, while meeting the MPs and MLAs of BJP and its allies at a city hotel, urged political parties in Jharkhand to rise above politics and cast their votes in the name of tribal sentiments.

The NDA camp also mounted pressure on JMM with AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto claiming that JMM would lose credibility among the state’s tribal community if it did not support Murmu’s candidature.

