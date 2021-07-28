Drones for Oil and Gas Market to Grow at 40% by 2028: COVID Impact & Post COVID Analysis, Business Opportunities, and Strategies – Murphy’s Hockey Law – Murphy’s Hockey Law

Drones for Oil and Gas Market By Type (Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid & Nano), by Application (Inspection, Surveying & Mapping and Security & Emergency Response) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2021 to 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Drones for Oil and Gas market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 40% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Drones for Oil and Gas market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the increase in investments in exploration and production activities in oil and gas. Furthermore, the growing offshore drilling activities and increase in usage of drones in the oil and gas industry fuel the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is likely to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand from countries such as Japan, China, and India.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Drones for Oil and Gas market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Cyberhawk

PrecisionHawk

Delair

Airobotics

Terra Drone Corp.

Intel Corporation

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aerodyne Group

Sky-Futures

Flyability

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 40% Market Segmentation Type, Application Companies profiled Cyberhawk, PrecisionHawk, Delair, Airobotics, Terra Drone Corp, Intel Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc, Aerodyne Group, Sky-Futures, Flyability Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Drones for Oil and Gas Market is segmented based on type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing, and Hybrid & Nano. And based on the application, the market is analyzed across the Inspection, Surveying & Mapping, and Security & Emergency Response.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Drones for Oil and Gas Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market

What is the CAGR of the global Drones for Oil and Gas Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

