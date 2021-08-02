drone-footage-appears-to-show-‘up-to-1,000’-migrants-detained-amid-border-crisis

Drone footage released on Sunday reportedly shows up to 1,000 migrants being held under a bridge in Mission, Texas, as the border crisis grows.

The footage, published to Twitter by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, shows a large group of people held under the bridge by Border Patrol.

“This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people,” Melugin wrote. “We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby.”

The video caught the attention of several Republican lawmakers, who have already criticized the Biden administration’s response to the massive rise in illegal border crossings.

“Stunning footage that shows the true disaster that continues to unfold at the border,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote. “Because of Biden & Harris, instead of a secure border, it’s a revolving door that so far over 800,000 illegal aliens have taken advantage of since they took office. #BidenBorderCrisis.”

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck also shared the video, calling it “OUTRAGEOUS.”

Like Cruz, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik connected the footage to the actions from the Biden administration.

“An absolute catastrophe from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and House & Senate Democrats. #BidenBorderCrisis,” she wrote on Twitter.

The footage came one day after a top Border Patrol union official warned of agents having to release migrants who test positive for COVID-19 into the United States.

“Not everyone we encounter we test, only those that exhibit some type of symptoms and not everybody has symptoms that has it,” Chis Cabrera, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News on Saturday.

“And we’re releasing people out of the door day in and day out with actual positive tests for COVID and more keep popping up,” he added.

As Cabrera has seen roughly 20,000 apprehension of migrants at the border in his sector alone, around 2-3,000 every day, he warned of the growing numbers leading to a large amount of agents being quarantined or sick with COVID-19.

“We have a lot of agents quarantined right now, which adds to our problem, on top of agents who are sick with COVID, so we’re concerned about catching it ourselves, we’re concerned about our families and coworkers and it just seems everyone’s turning a blind eye to it when we have a real situation down here,” he said.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his White House have received bipartisan backlash due to the rise in illegal crossings. Monthly border apprehensions continue to set records as in the month of June. Agents reported witnessing nearly 190,000 attempted illegal crossings, a 21-year high. Also in June, apprehensions surpassed the 1 million milestone for fiscal year 2021.

Border Patrol did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.

