Driving businesses with interventions – The Nation Newspaper

Seven years after he promised to run a central bank that is people oriented, Godwin Emefiele has molded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) into a mix of the old conservative way of doing things and an unconventional approach to solving problems. Assistant Editor Nduka Chiejina brings into perspective the seven years of Emefiele at the CBN.

Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out several economic intervention programmes to battle recession and inflation; tried to mitigate the slide of the Naira and manage forex availability; pursued an agenda to keep bank profitable without transferring the cost to their customers; and a first of its kind response to COVID-19 outbreak.

Emefiele’s interventions are aimed at stimulating the growth of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) space with requisite skills and finance; so, they are in a good shape to create jobs and impact the economy for growth.

Unfortunately, not all of the CBN’s interventions under Emefiele have met set targets as insecurity has nearly crippled economic activities in some areas. Constant farmers-herders clashes and other socio-political tensions have slowed projected growth.

Emefiele became CBN governor in June 2014 when global oil prices were slowly declining, and pointing towards a global recession in the near future unless the economy was diversified. In 2016, Nigeria went into recession and exited in 2017. No thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria like many countries around the world slid into recession in 2020 but quickly emerged from it in early 2021.

Restoring agriculture through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme

At the launch of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) in 2015, Emefiele appealed to state governors to invest in agriculture to make them more prosperous and depend less on the monthly Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) handouts.

The ABP, unarguably, is Emefiele’s brain child designed to encourage greater interest in farming. ABP provides farm inputs in kind and cash (for farm labour) to Small Holder Farmers (SHF) to boost production of commodities like rice, maize, cassava essentially to stabilise inputs supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food.

ABP loans attract five per cent interest and it was created as a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing of selected key agricultural commodities and SFHs. At harvest, the SHF supplies his/her produce to the agro-processor (Anchor) who pays the cash equivalent to the farmers.

Some of the commodities captured under ABP are cassava, cotton, fish, groundnut, maize, poultry, rice, soya beans, wheat, cattle, sorghum, ginger, castor seed, sesame, tomato, cocoa, yellow pepper, oil palm, cowpea and onion.

The challenge of frequent clashes between farmers and herders is a major obstacle hindering the success of ABP. There is also, nature caused disasters such as flood that devastate farm lands and their produce. These incidents are beyond the CBN’s control.

Emefiele’s argument for initiating the ABP was that “it is dangerous to rely solely on crude oil receipts, with its inherent volatilities” so the ABP is an opportunity for Nigeria to diversify its economy and boost export to earn foreign exchange.

No past governor of the CBN gave serious commitment to revamping agriculture like Emefiele. To reverse the unfortunate state palm oil has descended into, Emefiele engaged state governors, palm oil firms across the palm oil belt and channeled support, financial interventions to the palm oil programme.

At one of such sessions with stakeholders Emefiele said: “Our target is to ensure that a minimum of 1.4 million hectare of land is put under oil palm cultivation in three years. As a step in this direction, the bank had met with 14 state governors who pledged to make available 100,000ha of land in each state. We currently have a total of 904,624 hectares which are available in the states for allocation and investors have been matched with the States of interest to process necessary documentation and titling requirements.

“The investors are to be funded from the Bank’s intervention programme. However, some of the states are slow in making the land available to these investors.

“So far, a total of about N30 billion has been disbursed through deposit money banks in favour of six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes. The companies are PZ Wilmar, Biase Oil Company Ltd, Eyop Oil, Okomu Oil company, Presco Oil Company, SIAT Ltd.”

Similar interventions were rolled out for cotton. The bank estimated disbursement towards Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) value chain between 2019 and 2020 at over N44 billion. The interventions by the apex bank have led to the creation of 620,000 direct and indirect jobs in the last two years.

“Aside over 620,000 direct and indirect jobs created in two years, industry capacity of the ginneries increased from an average of 19 per cent to 51 per cent. Textile sector got 100 per cent of their major raw material (cotton lint) at a CBN-subsidized rate of N440,000 as against the market price of N593,00O. Textile industry also had an increase in production of over 10 million meters of yarn materials.

“Uniformed services have started patronizing made-in-Nigeria textiles for their uniforms. Garment industry received orders for production of uniforms and cotton harvest bags.

“The CBN’s engagement with uniformed services has led to at least five agencies partnering with local textile manufacturers. The CBN is also collaborating with some private stakeholders towards impro1ving the quality of seeds to guarantee high yields. We have also supported the textile companies in the last two to three years, leading to the revival of some previously moribund companies,” Emefiele said at a recent engagement with stakeholders on the cotton value chain.

However, the programme was still at the infant stage when weaker global oil prices; widespread and rising geopolitical tensions along critical trading routes in the world and normalization of monetary policy by the United States’ Federal Reserve System resulted in the 2016 recession.

He listed agriculture, mining, manufacturing, science and technology, ICT and other sectors as robust development enablers that could turn around the fortunes of Nigeria; while helping it reduce its debt burden.

Rein inflation

Double digit inflation has been giving the CBN sleepless nights. This much Emefiele has admitted on more than one occasion. At the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Emefiele had lamented that the economy was yet to get to its comfort zone with regards to inflation.

The moderate decline in headline inflation (year-on-year) to 18.12 per cent in April 2021 from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, following 19 consecutive months of continuous rise Emefiele said: “was driven by a marginal slowdown in food inflation to 22.72 per cent in April 2021 from 22.95 per cent in the previous month. This was partly attributed to the bank’s massive interventions in various sectors of the economy to stimulate aggregate demand and boost production, particularly for SMEs”.

On how CBN would put a check on inflation and grow output at same time to stabilise economy, he said: “the normal way you will want to really recover from a contracting economy is to stimulate the economy with a lot of easing and injecting liquidity into the system to stimulate consumption, investment; increase government expenditure, increase export and possibly see how to reduce imports. So, you find that in doing this you are seeing where the objectives of goods are moving in opposite direction”.

He promised that CBN will be pro-growth and “keep our eyes on whatever can be done to rein in inflation. We are going to adopt a systematic monetary policy variable that will help to rein in inflation but at the same time boost output”.

At the meeting, the CBN management was urged “to adopt some form of administrative measures to mop up liquidity or to control money supply in the system, and in the process rein inflation by reducing the money supply. That will help control inflation while at the same time on the output side our development finance tools will boost output by ensuring that our liquidity and funding is made available at concessionary rates to employment generating and output stimulating sectors of the economy”.

Where is the Fiscal Authority?

For the economy to grow and prosper, both fiscal and monetary authorities need to work in tandem to achieve a healthy economy. While the CBN’s policies and interventions may be well-intentioned, there is the aspect of fiscal policy programmes and actions required to boost economic growth. Tacking insecurity and curbing constant frictions between farmers and herders is where the fiscal authorities come in by liaising with cabinet members and the security agencies to curb insecurity. It appears the fiscal arm is only throwing money at the security. Hundreds of billions of Naira have been released to the security organs of the country. The fiscal authorities have never called them to give account of how and on what all the money has been spent on.

What has driven food prices beyond the reach of the common Nigerian is the inability of farmers to access his farm without hindrance. Many are forced to pay marauding bandits before they can access their farms.

The fiscal authorities appear to be happy at the rising crude oil prices, most of which will go into servicing debts, while the CBN has consistently cried out for a sustainable diversification of the economy away from the dependence on oil.

Interestingly, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and Mr Emefiele have both assured of their resolve to strengthen the economy as it recovers from the battering of two recessions in four years.

The Minister of Finance noted that the government has since developed an economic sustainability plan to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Government will activate the economy by undertaking growth-enhancing and job-creating infrastructure investments in roads, rails, bridges, solar powers as well as communication technologies. “Promoting, manufacturing and local production at all levels and advocating the use of made in Nigeria goods and services as well as creating job opportunities. Achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors of our economy and curbing unnecessary demand for foreign exchange which put pressure on the exchange rate. Extending protection to the very poor and vulnerable including women, persons living with disabilities through proper spending,” she stated.

Interventions

In keeping with is promise to have a CBN that is people-oriented, over the years, Emefiele has urged all restive youths to be part of the ABP, since the Programme is designed to address the issues of food insufficiency and unemployment, the two main factors driving and sustaining insecurity.

Aside from calling on restive youths to drop their arms and pick up agric tools, Emefiele has earmarked a N100 billion intervention facility for the healthcare industry. So far, applications have been received for 222 projects valued at N177.424 billion. Out of the 222 projects, 91 projects, representing 40.99 percent of the total Healthcare Special Intervention Facility (HSIF) applications, valued at N97.444 billion, have been approved and disbursed as at May 28, 2021. Of the approved HSIF projects, six projects valued at N12 billion were new (Greenfield), while 85 projects valued at N85.444 billion were expansionary (Brownfield).

Approved 91 HSIF Projects

Funding for Cancer Treatment Centers (two projects) valued at N2.436 billion; funding for funeral service (one project) valued at N0.075 billion; funding for six projects in medical laboratories/diagnostics valued at N4.958 billion; funding for 26 pharmaceuticals projects at N36.838 billion; funding for State Government’s Health Institutions (12 projects) valued at N22.5 billion; funding for 42 private sector hospital/other healthcare services projects valued at N29.121 billion; funding for one local assembly of ambulance project valued at N1.5 billion and a dental service project valued at N0.016 billion.

In the retail agriculture sector, N631,408,779,670 has been released as at May 28 2021, through 23 Primary Financial Institutions (PFI) to all the 36 States and the FCT to cultivate 21 commodities. Unity Bank disbursed N275,294,461,734.9; KeyStone- N114,286,258,406.4; Bank of Agriculture- N106,276,823,728; NMFB- N32,223,169,674; NIRSAL- N38,885,123,890.48 and 15 other PFIs- N64,442,942,237.26.

Loan repayment stands at N177,641,040,572 and total outstanding is N453,767,739,097. The number of farmers funded projects is 3,107,949, while the number of hectares is 3,801,696. The Number of direct jobs created so far are 11,405,090.9.

For the real sector funding, N1 trillion has been set aside for it. Under this facility, 234 real sector projects valued at N857,644,332.70 were approved and disbursed from November 2018 to May 28, 2021.

Of the 234 projects, 155 real sector projects valued at N614,612,616,904.95 were financed from January 2020 till May 28, 2021. 78 manufacturing projects gulped N255,991,800,593.50; 36 agricultural projects received N84,481,444,941.05; 30 services projects got N190,639,371,370.40 and 11 mining projects got N83,500,000,000.

For the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), disbursements as at May 28, 2021 shows that South West got N719,350,000 representing 94%; South South -N443,227,500,00 (14.75%); South East-N320,450,000 (10.67%); North West- N696,557,500 (23.18%); North East N307,700,000- (10.24%) and North Central-N517,270,000 (17.22%).

For the creative industry, six Movie distribution companies got N1,722,075,438.20; Software Development got N310,920,480,000; Movie production- N251,300,000; Fashion-N175,056,000, among others. In all, N3,198,911,438.20 has been disbursed.

Other CBN intervention schemes are; Non-Interest Guidelines for Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS); Non-Interest Guidelines for Intervention in Textile Sector; Guidelines for the operation of the Agri-business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) for Non-Interest Financial Institutions; Non-interest Guidelines for Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility; Non-interest Guidelines for Anchor Borrowers’ Programme; Non-interest Guidelines for Real Sector Support Facility Revised Guidelines; Non-interest Guidelines for the operation of the Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector, Modalities for the implementation of the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (Non-interest version).

Experts believe these interventions were responsible for the quick exit of the predicted and eventual fall into the 2020 recession brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown, global supply chain disruptions and crashed crude oil prices.

The apex bank has consistently supported various ailing sectors of the economy, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) via intervention programmes, to realize its economic sustainability and diversification goal.

Economic pundits have commended the CBN for the way it responded to getting the country out of recession in record times. They are of the opinion that “the apex bank seems to be the only government establishment willing and ready to face the economic challenges head on”.

Since the outset of COVID-19 last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria gave a one-year extension of a moratorium on principal repayments for CBN intervention facilities. Others were; strengthening of the Loan to Deposit Ratio policy, which has resulted in a significant rise in loans provided by financial institutions to banking customers.

Loans given to the private sector have risen by over 21 percent over the past year. More so, the CBN engaged in development finance in order to address the credit needs of the sectors critical to improving livelihoods, reducing poverty, and promoting inclusive growth.

Professor Uche Uwaleke, of Nasarawa State University believes that the overall objective of these interventions is to promote financial inclusion in the country, tackle unemployment, insecurity and other social challenges.

Beneficiaries of the facility, who spoke with The Nation praised the CBN for its interventions. Barbara Bako, an entrepreneur, told The Nation that she was a beneficiary of the CBN SME loan under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was indeed a dream come true because I’ve started a small ginger business. I’m excited” she said. Another beneficiary, Idris Kabiru, glad that he benefited from the TFC and invested this money in his farm in Katsina state is lamenting that bandits have taken over his farm and the money is at risk of being lost because he has not been able to access his farm.

Also appreciating the apex bank for its interventions, the Presidents of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN)- Alhaji Alhaji Aminu Goronyo; National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) – Mr. Anibe Achimugu; Maize Association of Nigeria (MAN); Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) – Alhaji Bello Abubakar; and the Maize Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPMAN) – Dr. Edwin Uche attested to the success of the CBN ABP, which they noted had enhanced the value chains of their respective commodities.

Bank Charges:

In January, 2021, the CBN ordered banks to reduce charges applicable to bank accounts, electronic transfers, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM). Electronic transfers below N5,000 now attract a maximum charge of N10; transfers from N5001 – N50,000 attract N25; and transfers above N50,000 pay N50. Card maintenance fee on current account has been removed as the accounts already attract account maintenance fee.

Savings accounts will now attract a card maintenance fee of N50 per quarter from N50 per month. Annual Card maintenance fee on foreign currency (FCY) denominated cards is reduced to $10 from $20. ATM charges are reduced to N35 after a third withdrawal within a month from N65.

The charge for hardware token will on cost recovery basis be subject to a maximum of N2,500 from previous maximum charge of N3,500. Fee for SMS mandatory alert will be on cost recovery from previous maximum charge of N4. Bill payment via e-channels will attract a maximum charge of N500 from 0.75 percent of the transaction value subject to a maximum of N1,200.

The reason for this sweeping reduction of bank charges, the CBN said, is to allow bank customers to embrace electronic banking channels and improve financial inclusion in the country. It also noted that “a new section on Accountabilities/Responsibilities and Sanctions regime will address instances of excess, unapproved and/or arbitrary charges”.