Home WORLD NEWS Driver dies after car runs off Midlands road and crashes into tree, SC cops say
WORLD NEWS

Driver dies after car runs off Midlands road and crashes into tree, SC cops say

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
driver-dies-after-car-runs-off-midlands-road-and-crashes-into-tree,-sc-cops-say

One person was killed in an early-morning car crash next to a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m., on Gardensgate Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in Orangeburg County, not far from Eutawville and Lake Marion.

A 2002 Lexus LS was heading east on Gardensgate Road, and when it was near the intersection with Cartoon Circle the car ran off the right side of the road, Tidwell said.

The driver overcorrected and the car veered over the center line and off the left side of the road where it crashed into a tree, according to Tidwell.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Nobody else was in the car and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the Lexus to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 501 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 18 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Don’t force us to tip more. Just raise...

Tyson recalls 8 million pounds of chicken products...

Hundreds of Afghan troops flee across border to...

British military forces help Cyprus battle ‘worst wildfire...

Japan landslide: Elderly couple among survivors pulled from...

Celebrate the Fourth of July by committing to...

Egypt’s Sisi still has a blank cheque for...

Israel sentences Palestinian woman over Hezbollah contacts

Jacob Zuma: South African court to hear ex-president’s...

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

Leave a Reply