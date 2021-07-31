Home ENTERTAINMENT Drey Spencer ‘Influencer Baby’ visuals to drop August – bioreports
Drey Spencer 'Influencer Baby' visuals to drop August

Hot on demand singer, Drey Spencer is set to drop the visuals for his recent ‘Influencer baby’ that has enjoyed massive acceptance and airplay time since the release of the audio version.

The song which is a mix of the popular South African genre Amapiano and afrobeats was released in May of 2021.

The visuals which will be released sometime in August was shot in Dubai and directed by Dabbydabz.

It features ‘Shine’ crooner Logos Olori and was produced by ace music producer Dope Stiks.

The song torchlight the various lifestyles of female social media influencers and elites.

The Drey Spencer Records owner is associated with acts such as Zlatan Ibile, Badboytimz and Dablixx Oosha.

