drew-gilbert-provides-offensive-production-for-team-usa

Drew Gilbert played for the USA Baseball National Collegiate Baseball Team on Friday.

Gilbert, who played center field for the Stripes and hit in the leadoff spot, went 2-for-4. He recorded a double and one run for the Stripes in their 8-3 loss to the Stars at Riverside Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

With the victory, the Stars took a 4-3 lead in the intrasquad series, which is being played in Appalachian League ballparks.

The Stars scored all eight of their runs in the fifth inning.

Gilbert is now the leading hitter for the Stripes, batting .375. He is the second leading hitter on the Team USA roster behind Stars’ Gavin Cross.

Cross, who plays for Virginia Tech, is batting .429 this summer.

Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell (0-1) is playing for the Stars. He made one start with a 12.00 ERA.