- Drew Barrymore Publicly Thirsts Over “Hot” Leonardo DiCaprio | Daily Pop | E! News E! News
- Drew Barrymore Is Now Openly Thirsting After ‘Hot’ Leonardo DiCaprio On Instagram HuffPost
- Drew Barrymore leaves flirtatious comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest post about climate change Fox News
- Drew Barrymore Leaves Flirty Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram Post About Climate Change inTouch Weekly
- Why the Internet Is Buzzing Over Drew Barrymore’s Flirty Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram E! NEWS
- View Full coverage on Google News